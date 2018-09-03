Top diplomat calls for greater EU role amid global chaos - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Top diplomat calls for greater EU role amid global chaos

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union's top diplomat said Monday that the world is going through a time of chaos and that the 28-nation bloc must work more closely with international partners as the multilateral system comes under threat.

In a speech to EU ambassadors laying out her vision for the year to come, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that "the whole world is going through a moment of chaos, and the question is: is it a moment or is it a long-term trend?"

"The very idea of multilateralism is being challenged," Mogherini said.

While she didn't mention the U.S. or President Donald Trump directly, Mogherini underlined the importance of the Iran nuclear agreement and the global climate change pact rejected by Trump. She also referred to the central role of the World Trade Organization, whose rules are being tested by Trump's policies.

"No great power is really great enough in the world of today," she said.

Mogherini urged the ambassadors to reassure partners - ranging from Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and all of Africa - that "Europe is not withdrawing from the world stage. On the contrary, we will be even more engaged in the year ahead."

She said the European Commission has proposed increasing the budget of the bloc's External Action Service - essentially a foreign office with about 140 delegations worldwide - by around 30 percent to show that "we are ready to play a role in the world, with our principles, with our values, with our policies, but also with our resources."

With a combined population of around 500 million people, the EU is the world's biggest trading bloc and a top aid donor.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Abu Dhabi delays exhibition of da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi'

    Abu Dhabi delays exhibition of da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi'

    Monday, September 3 2018 2:00 AM EDT2018-09-03 06:00:22 GMT
    Monday, September 3 2018 5:13 AM EDT2018-09-03 09:13:10 GMT
    Authorities in Abu Dhabi say the unveiling of Leonardo da Vinci's painting "Salvator Mundi" at the Louvre Abu Dhabi has been indefinitely postponed.More >>
    Authorities in Abu Dhabi say the unveiling of Leonardo da Vinci's painting "Salvator Mundi" at the Louvre Abu Dhabi has been indefinitely postponed.More >>

  • Aretha Franklin funeral eulogy slammed; pastor stands firm

    Aretha Franklin funeral eulogy slammed; pastor stands firm

    Sunday, September 2 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-09-02 19:58:57 GMT
    Monday, September 3 2018 4:16 AM EDT2018-09-03 08:16:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018, file photo, the Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., delivers the eulogy during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, in Detroit. Williams, a fiery, old-school pastor who is u...(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018, file photo, the Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., delivers the eulogy during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, in Detroit. Williams, a fiery, old-school pastor who is u...
    A fiery, old-school pastor who is under fire for his sermon at Aretha Franklin's funeral stands firm by his words with the hopes that those critics can understand his perspective.More >>
    A fiery, old-school pastor who is under fire for his sermon at Aretha Franklin's funeral stands firm by his words with the hopes that those critics can understand his perspective.More >>

  • President and stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul

    President and stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul

    Friday, August 31 2018 12:31 AM EDT2018-08-31 04:31:48 GMT
    Monday, September 3 2018 4:16 AM EDT2018-09-03 08:16:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). People gather outside New Bethel Baptist Church before a viewing for Aretha Franklin, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). People gather outside New Bethel Baptist Church before a viewing for Aretha Franklin, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

    Organizers of Aretha Franklin's funeral insist it will be a spirit-filled service, not a show.

    More >>

    Organizers of Aretha Franklin's funeral insist it will be a spirit-filled service, not a show.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly