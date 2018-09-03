UK ex-minister Johnson slams prime minister's Brexit policy - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UK ex-minister Johnson slams prime minister's Brexit policy

LONDON (AP) - British ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has slammed Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit policy, a move likely to fuel speculation that he is seeking to oust her.

Johnson wrote in the Daily Telegraph on Monday that May's so-called Chequers plan for continued ties with the European Union after Brexit will leave Britain in a weakened position.

He said that May is giving EU leaders a "victory" without even trying to forge a Brexit plan that would strengthen Britain's hand after it leaves the EU in March.

He said that Britain has "gone into battle with the white flag fluttering over our leading tank."

May's government is involved in delicate negotiations with EU leaders about Britain's future relationship with Europe.

Johnson resigned as foreign secretary in July to protest May's Brexit policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • The BrexitThe BrexitMore>>

  • UK ex-minister Johnson slams prime minister's Brexit policy

    UK ex-minister Johnson slams prime minister's Brexit policy

    Monday, September 3 2018 5:10 AM EDT2018-09-03 09:10:29 GMT
    Monday, September 3 2018 6:30 AM EDT2018-09-03 10:30:59 GMT
    British ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has slammed Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit policy, a move likely to fuel speculation that he is seeking to oust her.More >>
    British ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has slammed Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit policy, a move likely to fuel speculation that he is seeking to oust her.More >>

  • Britain's May in Kenya to boost economic ties amid Brexit

    Britain's May in Kenya to boost economic ties amid Brexit

    Thursday, August 30 2018 5:31 AM EDT2018-08-30 09:31:18 GMT
    Thursday, August 30 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-08-31 00:48:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May inspects the honour guard after arriving to meet with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime minister is on a three-countr...(AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May inspects the honour guard after arriving to meet with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime minister is on a three-countr...
    British Prime Minister Theresa May receives a 21-gun salute upon her arrival for talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta.More >>
    British Prime Minister Theresa May receives a 21-gun salute upon her arrival for talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta.More >>

  • UK's May to visit Africa to boost post-Brexit fortunes

    UK's May to visit Africa to boost post-Brexit fortunes

    Monday, August 27 2018 6:12 AM EDT2018-08-27 10:12:31 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 6:58 AM EDT2018-08-27 10:58:01 GMT
    British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to visit Africa on a trade mission aimed at boosting the U.K.'s post-Brexit fortunes.More >>
    British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to visit Africa on a trade mission aimed at boosting the U.K.'s post-Brexit fortunes.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly