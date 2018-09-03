Global shares mixed amid concern over US-Canada trade - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Global shares mixed amid concern over US-Canada trade

By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) - European stock markets mostly rose on Monday, after Asia closed lower, amid worries about trade friction between the U.S. and Canada and subdued investor activity due to a U.S. holiday.

KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 was up 0.1 percent to 5,410, while Germany's DAX lost 0.2 percent to 12,338. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.9 percent to 7,498. Wall Street was scheduled to remain closed for Labor Day.

ASIA'S DAY: Earlier, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.7 percent to finish at 22,707.38. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.1 percent to 6,310.90. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.7 percent to 2,307.03. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.6 percent to 27,712.54, while the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.2 percent at 2,720.73.

TRADE WORRIES: Investors had hoped the U.S. and Canada would finish the outlines of a revamped NAFTA pact after the U.S. and Mexico announced a preliminary agreement. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said last week that talks will resume on Wednesday. President Donald Trump said he is willing to make a deal with just Mexico, excluding Canada, but Wall Street is confident the final deal will include all three.

ANALYST'S TAKE: "With Canada not reaching an agreement with the U.S. on the NAFTA talks that were rushed on Friday last week, focus has now shifted to the mid-week deadline for Canada to sign up for the revamped NAFTA structure," said Vishnu Varathan at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 24 cents to $70.04 a barrel. It fell 0.6 percent to $69.80 a barrel in New York late Friday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 57 cents to $78.21 a barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.12 yen from 110.75. The euro fell to $1.1618 from $1.1685.

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama

