Driver charged after car strikes trees, flips with 2 passengers inside

The driver is charged with reckless driving. (Source: NBC12)

A man is charged with reckless driving after a crash that sent him and two juveniles to the hospital.

State police were called to a single-vehicle crash around 12:24 p.m. on Saturday along I-95 in Chesterfield.

Troopers say Jose Sales, 59, of Richmond was heading northbound when he ran off the road, struck trees and flipped the vehicle.

Sales was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and two juveniles were transported with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.