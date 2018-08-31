1 million Virginians expected to travel on Labor Day weekend

Friday and Monday afternoons are expected to be the busiest times on the roads. (Source: file photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - About one million Virginians are expected to travel over Labor Day weekend, and AAA Mid-Atlantic estimates more than 5,600 of them will have vehicle breakdowns.

AAA says the busiest times this weekend will likely be Friday afternoon as travelers mix in with commuters. Monday afternoon is also expected to be busy as people return home.

Virginia State Police plan to increase patrols under a traffic safety initiative called "Labor Day Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort)."

Enforcement of Virginia's mandatory seat belt law will be a key component of the stepped-up patrols. Last year, all five people killed during Labor Day weekend were not wearing seat belts.

AAA is advising drivers to check their tire pressure, brake fluid and battery before traveling.

