Report: Trump won't compromise with Canada in NAFTA deal - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Report: Trump won't compromise with Canada in NAFTA deal

By LUIS ALONSO LUGO and PAUL WISEMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Toronto Star reports that President Donald Trump has said privately that he won't make compromises with Canada in high-stakes talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The report appeared to raise doubt about whether the two countries can reach a deal soon to keep Canada in the trading bloc.

The Star obtained the comments from a Trump interview with Bloomberg News. Trump wanted the comments to remain private because otherwise "it's going to be so insulting they're not going to be able to make a deal."

In response, Lindsay Walters, a White House spokeswoman, said only, "The Canadian and American negotiators continue to work on reaching a win-win deal that benefits both countries."

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters about the talks, "We aren't there yet."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • AP Essay: Aretha Franklin, John McCain and the 1960s

    AP Essay: Aretha Franklin, John McCain and the 1960s

    Friday, August 31 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-08-31 05:58:04 GMT
    Friday, August 31 2018 1:37 PM EDT2018-08-31 17:37:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2018, file photo, flags flying a half-staff in honor of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., frame the U.S. Capital at daybreak in Washington. McCain, 81, died at his ranch in Arizona after a yearlong battle...(AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2018, file photo, flags flying a half-staff in honor of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., frame the U.S. Capital at daybreak in Washington. McCain, 81, died at his ranch in Arizona after a yearlong battle...
    AP Essay: Aretha Franklin, John McCain and the 1960s.More >>
    AP Essay: Aretha Franklin, John McCain and the 1960s.More >>

  • Journalists who worked on documentary arrested in N Ireland

    Journalists who worked on documentary arrested in N Ireland

    Friday, August 31 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-08-31 13:48:53 GMT
    Friday, August 31 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-08-31 17:36:39 GMT
    Journalists who worked on documentary arrested in Northern Ireland; colleague says 'outrageous'.More >>
    Journalists who worked on documentary arrested in Northern Ireland; colleague says 'outrageous'.More >>

  • All-star funeral for Franklin begins with prayers, songs

    All-star funeral for Franklin begins with prayers, songs

    Friday, August 31 2018 12:31 AM EDT2018-08-31 04:31:48 GMT
    Friday, August 31 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-08-31 17:36:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). People gather outside New Bethel Baptist Church before a viewing for Aretha Franklin, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). People gather outside New Bethel Baptist Church before a viewing for Aretha Franklin, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

    Organizers of Aretha Franklin's funeral insist it will be a spirit-filled service, not a show.

    More >>

    Organizers of Aretha Franklin's funeral insist it will be a spirit-filled service, not a show.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly