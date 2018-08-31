Report: Trump won't compromise with Canada in NAFTA deal

By LUIS ALONSO LUGO and PAUL WISEMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Toronto Star reports that President Donald Trump has said privately that he won't make compromises with Canada in high-stakes talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The report appeared to raise doubt about whether the two countries can reach a deal soon to keep Canada in the trading bloc.

The Star obtained the comments from a Trump interview with Bloomberg News. Trump wanted the comments to remain private because otherwise "it's going to be so insulting they're not going to be able to make a deal."

In response, Lindsay Walters, a White House spokeswoman, said only, "The Canadian and American negotiators continue to work on reaching a win-win deal that benefits both countries."

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters about the talks, "We aren't there yet."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.