'Numerous' minor injuries reported in I-95 crash

All of the injuries were minor, Virginia State Police said. (Source: RNN) HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -
Virginia State Police said there were "numerous injuries" in a three-vehicle crash just after 10:15 a.m. Friday on I-95 in Hanover.
All of the injuries were minor, police said.
The incident at mile marker 101 near Doswell caused a backup of about 7 miles in the southbound lanes of I-95.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12