19 people sent to hospital in I-95 crash

Virginia State Police said 19 people were sent to VCU Medical Center for minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Hanover.
The incident at mile marker 101 near Doswell caused a backup of about 7 miles in the southbound lanes of I-95 and delayed traffic for several hours.
Police said two people were charged in the chain-reaction incident during heavy traffic:
Police said Ahmed was traveling with 10 passengers, with one of them - a 4-month-old baby - sitting on his mother's lap.
Police also said in Ahmed's vehicle that:
Police said Alsamet was traveling with four passengers including a 2-year-old who was sharing a seat belt with an adult passenger in the back seat.
The driver in a the third vehicle was not injured. She had a 2-year-old child who was secured properly in a child safety seat.
"Traffic volumes across Virginia has steadily increased throughout the day as people begin their Labor Day weekend travels," Virginia State Police said. "The Virginia State Police is reminding ALL motorists - drivers and passengers; Virginians & visitors - to buckle up every one, every age, every ride."
