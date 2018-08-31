19 people sent to hospital in I-95 crash

All of the injuries were minor, Virginia State Police said. (Source: RNN)

Virginia State Police said 19 people were sent to VCU Medical Center for minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Hanover.

The incident at mile marker 101 near Doswell caused a backup of about 7 miles in the southbound lanes of I-95 and delayed traffic for several hours.

Police said two people were charged in the chain-reaction incident during heavy traffic:

Hadaf Alsamet, 19, of Baltimore, Md., was charged with reckless driving and one count of failure to secure a child.

Ebrahim Ahmed, 25, of Jamaica, N.Y., was charged with reckless driving, no valid operator's license, and four counts of failure to secure a child in a child safety seat.

Police said Ahmed was traveling with 10 passengers, with one of them - a 4-month-old baby - sitting on his mother's lap.

Police also said in Ahmed's vehicle that:

A 4-year-old was not secured in a child safety seat

A 6-year-old and a 7-year-old were not secured in booster seats

A 9-year-old was riding in the back cargo compartment

Police said Alsamet was traveling with four passengers including a 2-year-old who was sharing a seat belt with an adult passenger in the back seat.

The driver in a the third vehicle was not injured. She had a 2-year-old child who was secured properly in a child safety seat.

"Traffic volumes across Virginia has steadily increased throughout the day as people begin their Labor Day weekend travels," Virginia State Police said. "The Virginia State Police is reminding ALL motorists - drivers and passengers; Virginians & visitors - to buckle up every one, every age, every ride."

