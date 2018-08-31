London's Crossrail railway delays opening until fall 2019 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

London's Crossrail railway delays opening until fall 2019

LONDON (AP) - London's new east-west railway, Crossrail, says it will miss its scheduled December opening by almost a year, with passenger services not starting until late 2019.

Crossrail Ltd. said in a statement Friday that the railway - which will be named the Elizabeth Line after Queen Elizabeth II - needs more time to finish "final infrastructure and extensive testing." It said the central section between Paddington station in west London and Abbey Wood in the east will open "in autumn 2019."

The 73-mile (118-kilometer) line is one of Britain's biggest infrastructure projects for decades and has cost around 15 billion pounds ($20 billion). It includes a 13-mile (21-kilometer) underground section through the heart of the city.

Builders say Crossrail will add 10 percent to central London's rail capacity.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • AP Essay: Aretha Franklin, John McCain and the 1960s

    AP Essay: Aretha Franklin, John McCain and the 1960s

    Friday, August 31 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-08-31 05:58:04 GMT
    Friday, August 31 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-08-31 09:44:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2018, file photo, flags flying a half-staff in honor of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., frame the U.S. Capital at daybreak in Washington. McCain, 81, died at his ranch in Arizona after a yearlong battle...(AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2018, file photo, flags flying a half-staff in honor of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., frame the U.S. Capital at daybreak in Washington. McCain, 81, died at his ranch in Arizona after a yearlong battle...
    AP Essay: Aretha Franklin, John McCain and the 1960s.More >>
    AP Essay: Aretha Franklin, John McCain and the 1960s.More >>

  • Aretha Franklin's funeral to fuse spirit with star power

    Aretha Franklin's funeral to fuse spirit with star power

    Friday, August 31 2018 12:31 AM EDT2018-08-31 04:31:48 GMT
    Friday, August 31 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-08-31 09:44:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). People gather outside New Bethel Baptist Church before a viewing for Aretha Franklin, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). People gather outside New Bethel Baptist Church before a viewing for Aretha Franklin, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

    Organizers of Aretha Franklin's funeral insist it will be a spirit-filled service, not a show.

    More >>

    Organizers of Aretha Franklin's funeral insist it will be a spirit-filled service, not a show.

    More >>

  • Ex members of Nobel literature body 'no plans on returning'

    Ex members of Nobel literature body 'no plans on returning'

    Friday, August 31 2018 4:48 AM EDT2018-08-31 08:48:04 GMT
    Friday, August 31 2018 5:40 AM EDT2018-08-31 09:40:54 GMT
    A key member of the prestigious body that awards the Nobel Prize in Literature who had quit amid scandals and internal feud, says she has no plans to return to the Swedish Academy.More >>
    A key member of the prestigious body that awards the Nobel Prize in Literature who had quit amid scandals and internal feud, says she has no plans to return to the Swedish Academy.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly