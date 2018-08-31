2 taken to hospital after car crashes into tree

Two people were taken to the hospital. (Source: Powhatan County Fire and Rescue)

Two people were taken to the hospital after their car crashed into a tree in Powhatan County.

Fire and rescue say it happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday off of Three Bridge Road near Huguenot Trail.

It is unknown if the weather was a factor in the crash, but officials say it had an impact on the cleanup effort - closing down the road between Lees Landing and Huguenot Trail for a period of time.

