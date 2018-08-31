2 taken to hospital after car crashes into tree - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

2 taken to hospital after car crashes into tree

POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) -

Two people were taken to the hospital after their car crashed into a tree in Powhatan County. 

Fire and rescue say it happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday off of Three Bridge Road near Huguenot Trail. 

It is unknown if the weather was a factor in the crash, but officials say it had an impact on the cleanup effort - closing down the road between Lees Landing and Huguenot Trail for a period of time. 

