Japan's Aso, Chinese officials endorse global trade system - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Japan's Aso, Chinese officials endorse global trade system

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during a press conference in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Aso wrapped up a two-day visit to China with a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Liu Kun on Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during a press conference in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Aso wrapped up a two-day visit to China with a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Liu Kun on Friday.
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during a press conference in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Aso wrapped up a two-day visit to China with a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Liu Kun on Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during a press conference in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Aso wrapped up a two-day visit to China with a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Liu Kun on Friday.
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during a press conference in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Aso wrapped up a two-day visit to China with a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Liu Kun on Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during a press conference in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Aso wrapped up a two-day visit to China with a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Liu Kun on Friday.
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during a press conference in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Aso wrapped up a two-day visit to China with a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Liu Kun on Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during a press conference in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Aso wrapped up a two-day visit to China with a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Liu Kun on Friday.
(Roman Pilipey/Pool Photo via AP). Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi waits for Toshihiro Nikai, Secretary General of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. (Roman Pilipey/Pool Photo via AP). Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi waits for Toshihiro Nikai, Secretary General of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.

BEIJING (AP) - Japan's finance minister and Chinese officials have pledged support for the multilateral system of global trade regulation ahead of a possible new round of U.S. tariff hikes in a battle over Beijing's technology policy.

Taro Aso, who was in Beijing for financial talks, made no mention of the U.S.-Chinese tariff war but said Friday the two sides agreed "protectionist measures" help no country.

Aso gave no indication whether they discussed Chinese industrial policies and curbs on foreign business activity that are the core of disputes with Washington, Europe and other trading partners.

Aso said at a news conference, "on trade, we agreed that protectionist measures that lead to inward-looking policies do not benefit any country, and to maintain and propel a multilateral, free and open rules-based trade system."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • AP Essay: Aretha Franklin, John McCain and the 1960s

    AP Essay: Aretha Franklin, John McCain and the 1960s

    Friday, August 31 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-08-31 05:58:04 GMT
    Friday, August 31 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-08-31 09:44:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2018, file photo, flags flying a half-staff in honor of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., frame the U.S. Capital at daybreak in Washington. McCain, 81, died at his ranch in Arizona after a yearlong battle...(AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2018, file photo, flags flying a half-staff in honor of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., frame the U.S. Capital at daybreak in Washington. McCain, 81, died at his ranch in Arizona after a yearlong battle...
    AP Essay: Aretha Franklin, John McCain and the 1960s.More >>
    AP Essay: Aretha Franklin, John McCain and the 1960s.More >>

  • Aretha Franklin's funeral to fuse spirit with star power

    Aretha Franklin's funeral to fuse spirit with star power

    Friday, August 31 2018 12:31 AM EDT2018-08-31 04:31:48 GMT
    Friday, August 31 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-08-31 09:44:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). People gather outside New Bethel Baptist Church before a viewing for Aretha Franklin, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). People gather outside New Bethel Baptist Church before a viewing for Aretha Franklin, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

    Organizers of Aretha Franklin's funeral insist it will be a spirit-filled service, not a show.

    More >>

    Organizers of Aretha Franklin's funeral insist it will be a spirit-filled service, not a show.

    More >>

  • Ex members of Nobel literature body 'no plans on returning'

    Ex members of Nobel literature body 'no plans on returning'

    Friday, August 31 2018 4:48 AM EDT2018-08-31 08:48:04 GMT
    Friday, August 31 2018 5:40 AM EDT2018-08-31 09:40:54 GMT
    A key member of the prestigious body that awards the Nobel Prize in Literature who had quit amid scandals and internal feud, says she has no plans to return to the Swedish Academy.More >>
    A key member of the prestigious body that awards the Nobel Prize in Literature who had quit amid scandals and internal feud, says she has no plans to return to the Swedish Academy.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly