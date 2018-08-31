Turkey raises tax on foreign currency savings to help lira - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Turkey raises tax on foreign currency savings to help lira

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Turkey has raised a tax on foreign currency deposit accounts and scrapped another on lira savings as it tries to shore up its struggling currency.

According to a decision published in the Official Gazette on Friday, the withholding tax on foreign currency savings of up to six months was raised from 18 percent to 20 percent. Withholding tax on lira deposits of more than one year was, however, lowered from 10 percent to zero.

The lira strengthened by some 2.1 percent following the move, trading at 6.51 against the dollar.

The currency has lost close around 40 percent of its value this year amid concerns over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies and an on-going trade and diplomatic dispute with the United States.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Aretha Franklin's funeral to fuse spirit with star power

    Aretha Franklin's funeral to fuse spirit with star power

    Friday, August 31 2018 12:31 AM EDT2018-08-31 04:31:48 GMT
    Friday, August 31 2018 3:59 AM EDT2018-08-31 07:59:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). People gather outside New Bethel Baptist Church before a viewing for Aretha Franklin, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). People gather outside New Bethel Baptist Church before a viewing for Aretha Franklin, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

    Organizers of Aretha Franklin's funeral insist it will be a spirit-filled service, not a show.

    More >>

    Organizers of Aretha Franklin's funeral insist it will be a spirit-filled service, not a show.

    More >>

  • AP Essay: Aretha Franklin, John McCain and the 1960s

    AP Essay: Aretha Franklin, John McCain and the 1960s

    Friday, August 31 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-08-31 05:58:04 GMT
    Friday, August 31 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-08-31 07:58:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2018, file photo, flags flying a half-staff in honor of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., frame the U.S. Capital at daybreak in Washington. McCain, 81, died at his ranch in Arizona after a yearlong battle...(AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2018, file photo, flags flying a half-staff in honor of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., frame the U.S. Capital at daybreak in Washington. McCain, 81, died at his ranch in Arizona after a yearlong battle...
    AP Essay: Aretha Franklin, John McCain and the 1960s.More >>
    AP Essay: Aretha Franklin, John McCain and the 1960s.More >>

  • Judge denies Alex Jones effort to dismiss Sandy Hook lawsuit

    Judge denies Alex Jones effort to dismiss Sandy Hook lawsuit

    Thursday, August 30 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-08-30 21:55:19 GMT
    Friday, August 31 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-08-31 05:58:58 GMT
    A judge has denied conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' request to dismiss a lawsuit brought by families of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre that he has called a hoax.More >>
    A judge has denied conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' request to dismiss a lawsuit brought by families of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre that he has called a hoax.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly