China manufacturing improves in August but sales weaken

BEIJING (AP) - A survey shows China's manufacturing activity improved in August but sales weakened amid a worsening tariff war with Washington.
An industry group, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, said Friday its monthly purchasing managers' index rose to 51.3 on a 100-point scale from July's 51.2.
Components for new orders and exports declined, suggesting demand is weakening.
Citigroup economists said in a report "the trade war's impact increasingly appeared in the data."
Washington and Beijing have imposed tariff hikes on $50 billion of each other's goods. President Donald Trump is poised to impose penalties on an additional $200 billion of Chinese imports as early as next week. Beijing has said it will retaliate.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
