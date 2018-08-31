Trump to ease retirement regulations with executive order - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump to ease retirement regulations with executive order

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order to make it easier for small businesses to group together to provide their workers with retirement plans.

The White House says Trump will direct the Labor and Treasury departments to issue regulations to help businesses join together to offer Association Retirement Plans. Administration officials say high costs discourage employers from offering plans like 401(k)s at a time when surveys show workers worry about being able to live comfortably in retirement.

Trump is expected to deliver remarks and sign the directive at an event Friday at the Harris Conference Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trump will also headline a fundraiser for Republican congressional candidates Mark Harris and Rep. Ted Budd while he is in town.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

