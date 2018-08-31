Trump to address retirement security, attend GOP fundraiser - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump to address retirement security, attend GOP fundraiser

By ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - President Donald Trump has arrived in Charlotte, North Carolina, to sign an executive order on retirement security and headline a fundraiser for Republican candidates.

Administration officials say Trump will direct the Labor and Treasury departments to issue regulations to help small businesses pool together to provide retirement plans for their workers.

They say high costs discourage such employers from offering 401(k)s and other plans at a time when surveys show workers worry about being able to live comfortably in retirement.

Before he returns to Washington, Trump will raise money for GOP congressional candidates Rep. Ted Budd and Mark Harris, as well as North Carolina's Republican Party and the National Republican Congressional Committee. The NRCC says the event is expected to draw 300 people and raise $750,000.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

