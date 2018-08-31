Trump signs order to increase access to retirement plans - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump signs order to increase access to retirement plans

By ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - President Donald Trump on Friday directed the Labor and Treasury departments to work to make it easier for small businesses to band together to offer retirement plans to their workers.

Trump signed an executive order requiring that the departments issue regulations to remove regulatory hurdles that keep small businesses from coming together to form what are called association retirement plans. He said the cost of administering 401(k)s and other plans discourages small businesses from making them available.

"They'll be banding together. They'll have such strength," Trump said. "They'll be able to negotiate incredible deals."

Most Americans use plans offered by their employers to save for retirement. But about one-third of all private-sector workers, and just under a quarter of all full-time workers in the private sector, lack access to workplace retirement plans, James Sherk, assistant to the president for domestic policy, told reporters Thursday.

The problem is more acute among businesses that employ fewer than 500 people.

About half of workers at these businesses don't have access retirement plans, Sherk said. He referenced surveys in which more than one-third of small- and medium-sized business that don't offer retirement plans cited high costs as the main reason.

Before he returns to Washington, Trump planned to stop at a Charlotte country club to help raise money for GOP congressional candidates Rep. Ted Budd and Mark Harris, as well as North Carolina's Republican Party and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

The NRCC says the event is expected to draw 300 people and raise $750,000.

___

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • Trump signs order to increase access to retirement plans

    Trump signs order to increase access to retirement plans

    Friday, August 31 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-08-31 04:21:43 GMT
    Friday, August 31 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-08-31 20:43:16 GMT
    President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order to make it easier for small business to group together to provide their workers with retirement plans.More >>
    President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order to make it easier for small business to group together to provide their workers with retirement plans.More >>

  • The Latest: Thousands line up to pay tribute to McCain

    The Latest: Thousands line up to pay tribute to McCain

    Friday, August 31 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-08-31 14:54:07 GMT
    Friday, August 31 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-08-31 20:43:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, accompanied by an aide, walks through the Rotunda before the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Washin...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, accompanied by an aide, walks through the Rotunda before the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Washin...
    The hearse carrying the casket of John McCain has arrived at the Capitol as a memorial begins for the Republican senator.More >>
    The hearse carrying the casket of John McCain has arrived at the Capitol as a memorial begins for the Republican senator.More >>

  • Trump volunteer who blocked news photographer taken off road

    Trump volunteer who blocked news photographer taken off road

    Friday, August 31 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-08-31 04:16:45 GMT
    Friday, August 31 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-08-31 20:42:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). ADDS THAT MAN BLOCKING CAMERA IS A VOLUNTEER - A volunteer member of the advance team for President Donald Trump blocks a camera as a photojournalist attempts to take a photo of a protester during a campaign rally at the Ford C...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). ADDS THAT MAN BLOCKING CAMERA IS A VOLUNTEER - A volunteer member of the advance team for President Donald Trump blocks a camera as a photojournalist attempts to take a photo of a protester during a campaign rally at the Ford C...

    A volunteer member of the advance team for President Donald Trump blocked a photojournalist's camera as he tried to take a photo of a protester during a campaign rally in Indiana.

    More >>

    A volunteer member of the advance team for President Donald Trump blocked a photojournalist's camera as he tried to take a photo of a protester during a campaign rally in Indiana.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly