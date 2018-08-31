Trump calls North Carolina redistricting ruling 'unfair'

By ZEKE MILLER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - President Donald Trump said Friday that the prospect of North Carolina drawing new congressional districts just weeks before the November midterm elections is "unfair."
A panel of federal judges this week struck down the state's congressional map, saying Republican state legislators went too far in using political data to preserve GOP-held seats. The judges raised the possibility of drawing new districts by mid-September so they can be used in the Nov. 6 elections, or at least before the new Congress is seated in January.
Republicans are objecting to the plan, which comes as the party - and Trump - fight to defend the GOP House majority.
Trump addressed the redistricting issue during a fundraising appearance in Charlotte for a pair of GOP congressional candidates.
"I think it's unfair with this whole redistricting thing they're doing in North Carolina. How unfair is that?" he said.
"It's very unfair. You have an election in a little more than 60 days and they change the district on you? And you've already won primaries. How does that work? The court system, OK. How does that work?" Trump said. "You've all gone through primaries or most of you have. It's been districted for many years and now you have to redraw lines to have a new district even though you won a primary in another district?"
Trump added: "I don't know. There has to be something going on there."
Before arriving at the country club fundraiser for GOP House candidates Rep. Ted Budd and Mark Harris, Trump held a separate event where he signed an executive order directing the Labor and Treasury departments to help small businesses band together to offer retirement plans to their workers.
Trump asked the departments to take steps to eliminate regulatory hurdles that he said keep small businesses from sharing costs so they can offer what are called association retirement plans. He said administrative costs and other barriers discourage small businesses from making retirement plans available to their employees.
"They'll be banding together. They'll have such strength," Trump said. "They'll be able to negotiate incredible deals."
Most Americans use plans offered by their employers to save for retirement. But about one-third of all private-sector workers, and just under a quarter of all full-time workers in the private sector, lack access to workplace retirement plans, James Sherk, assistant to the president for domestic policy, said Thursday.
The problem is more acute among businesses that employ fewer than 500 people.
About half of workers at these businesses don't have access retirement plans, Sherk said. He referenced surveys in which more than one-third of small- and medium-sized business that don't offer retirement plans cited high costs as the main reason.
The fundraiser also benefited the state Republican Party and the National Republican Congressional Committee. The NRCC said the event was expected to draw 300 people and raise $750,000.
___
Superville contributed from Washington.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Trump administration is preparing to cut nearly $300 million in planned funding for the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency.More >>
The Trump administration is preparing to cut nearly $300 million in planned funding for the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency.More >>
It's Washington's turn to say goodbye to Sen. John McCain.More >>
It's Washington's turn to say goodbye to Sen. John McCain.More >>
A volunteer member of the advance team for President Donald Trump blocked a photojournalist's camera as he tried to take a photo of a protester during a campaign rally in Indiana.More >>
A volunteer member of the advance team for President Donald Trump blocked a photojournalist's camera as he tried to take a photo of a protester during a campaign rally in Indiana.More >>
Thousands of people have saluted, bowed or filed past U.S. Sen. John McCain's casketMore >>
Thousands of people have saluted, bowed or filed past U.S. Sen. John McCain's casketMore >>
A group of more than 80 Vietnamese residents came from Southern California on two buses to pay their respects to the late Sen. John McCain at a public viewing in ArizonaMore >>
A group of more than 80 Vietnamese residents came from Southern California on two buses to pay their respects to the late Sen. John McCain at a public viewing in ArizonaMore >>
The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staffMore >>
The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staffMore >>
Sen. John McCain will rest side-by-side with his best friend from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy _ not in Arlington National Cemetery with his father and grandfatherMore >>
Sen. John McCain will rest side-by-side with his best friend from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy _ not in Arlington National Cemetery with his father and grandfatherMore >>
New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or strokeMore >>
New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or strokeMore >>
Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and adviceMore >>
Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and adviceMore >>
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedMore >>
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedMore >>
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormMore >>
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormMore >>
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberMore >>
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberMore >>
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainMore >>
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainMore >>