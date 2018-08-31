1 dead, 1 fighting for life after double shooting in Petersburg

By Brian Tynes | August 31, 2018 at 1:16 AM EST - Updated September 15 at 11:46 AM

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - One person is dead and another is fighting for their life after a double shooting in Petersburg Thursday night.

Police were called just after 9:30 p.m. to East Wythe and South Old Church streets.

Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but one victim, Dashawn McKeever, has died.

Police are working to identify the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or by sending the tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.

