1 dead, 1 fighting for life after double shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - One person is dead and another is fighting for their life after a double shooting in Petersburg Thursday night.
Police were called just after 9:30 p.m. to East Wythe and South Old Church streets.
Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but one victim, Dashawn McKeever, has died.
Police are working to identify the person(s) responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or by sending the tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.
