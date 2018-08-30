Canadian envoy says she is 'encouraged' by NAFTA talks - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Canadian envoy says she is 'encouraged' by NAFTA talks

By LUIS ALONSO LUGO
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Canada's top trade negotiator says she's "encouraged" by urgent discussions that are intended to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Leaving a morning session with U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland tells reporters, "We continue to be encouraged by the constructive atmosphere that I think both countries are bringing to the table."

On Monday, the United States and Mexico reached an agreement to replace NAFTA, a 24-year-old pact involving those two countries and Canada. But the new deal excluded Canada.

Freeland hurried to Washington to try to repair the damage. She's seeking to forge a three-country deal by Friday, starting a 90-day countdown that would let Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto sign the pact before leaving office Dec. 1.

"We're working very intensively," Freeland says.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Miss America hopefuls arrive as pageant faces dissension

    Miss America hopefuls arrive as pageant faces dissension

    Thursday, August 30 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-08-30 04:20:33 GMT
    Thursday, August 30 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-08-30 16:42:43 GMT
    The 51 hopefuls vying for the title of Miss America will arrive in Atlantic City as the pageant faces change and internal dissension.More >>
    The 51 hopefuls vying for the title of Miss America will arrive in Atlantic City as the pageant faces change and internal dissension.More >>

  • 3 members of Nobel literature prize body to return

    3 members of Nobel literature prize body to return

    Thursday, August 30 2018 11:41 AM EDT2018-08-30 15:41:20 GMT
    Thursday, August 30 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-08-30 16:38:01 GMT
    A newspaper in Sweden says three members of the prestigious academy awarding the Nobel Prize in Literature who quit the body after a sex-abuse and financial crimes scandal, are returning to the Swedish Academy.More >>
    A newspaper in Sweden says three members of the prestigious academy awarding the Nobel Prize in Literature who quit the body after a sex-abuse and financial crimes scandal, are returning to the Swedish Academy.More >>

  • 'Sons of Anarchy' spinoff 'Mayans M.C.' tackles border world

    'Sons of Anarchy' spinoff 'Mayans M.C.' tackles border world

    Thursday, August 30 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-08-30 14:51:13 GMT
    Thursday, August 30 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-08-30 16:38:00 GMT
    (Prashant Gupta/FX via AP). This image released by FX shows JD Pardo as EZ Reyes in a scene from "Mayans M.C.," premiering on Sept. 4.(Prashant Gupta/FX via AP). This image released by FX shows JD Pardo as EZ Reyes in a scene from "Mayans M.C.," premiering on Sept. 4.
    "Mayans M.C.," a spinoff of motorcycle gang saga "Sons of Anarchy," tackles conflict along the U.S.-Mexico border amid poverty and a drug war.More >>
    "Mayans M.C.," a spinoff of motorcycle gang saga "Sons of Anarchy," tackles conflict along the U.S.-Mexico border amid poverty and a drug war.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly