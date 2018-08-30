Word on more China tariffs sends Asian stocks lower

By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer
TOKYO (AP) - Asian shares fell Friday following a report that the Trump administration could put tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods as early as next week.
KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost nearly 0.2 percent to 22,830.03 in early trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3 percent to 6,334.10. South Korea's Kospi was virtually unchanged, inching up a fraction of 0.1 percent to 2,307.72. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 1.0 percent at 27,881.95, while the Shanghai Composite index fell nearly 0.1 percent to 2,735.51.
TRADE WORRIES: Worries about the recent trans-Pacific trade fiction have hurt Asian markets. Bloomberg News said the U.S. government was getting ready to ramp up its trade dispute with China. It has been threatening to tax $200 billion in Chinese imports for several months, which would represent a major escalation in the trade fight. The report sent shares falling on Wall Street.
WALL STREET: The S&P 500 index lost 12.91 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,901.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 137.65 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,986.92. The Nasdaq composite slid 21.32 points, or 0.3 percent, to 8,088.36. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dipped 2.40 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,732.35.
ANALYST'S TAKE: "It is undoubtedly a morning of decline for Asia markets following the setback seen overnight on Wall Street from the bout of political tensions," says Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 2 cents to $70.23 a barrel. It gained 1.4 percent to $70.25 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, dipped 3 cents to $77.99 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 111.01 yen from 111.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.1666 from $1.1688.
___
Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama
Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A French judicial official says rape and sexual assault accusations against actor Gerard Depardieu are the subject of a preliminary investigation.More >>
A French judicial official says rape and sexual assault accusations against actor Gerard Depardieu are the subject of a preliminary investigation.More >>
Thousands of people have saluted, bowed or filed past U.S. Sen. John McCain's casketMore >>
Thousands of people have saluted, bowed or filed past U.S. Sen. John McCain's casketMore >>
A group of more than 80 Vietnamese residents came from Southern California on two buses to pay their respects to the late Sen. John McCain at a public viewing in ArizonaMore >>
A group of more than 80 Vietnamese residents came from Southern California on two buses to pay their respects to the late Sen. John McCain at a public viewing in ArizonaMore >>
The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staffMore >>
The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staffMore >>
Sen. John McCain will rest side-by-side with his best friend from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy _ not in Arlington National Cemetery with his father and grandfatherMore >>
Sen. John McCain will rest side-by-side with his best friend from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy _ not in Arlington National Cemetery with his father and grandfatherMore >>
New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or strokeMore >>
New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or strokeMore >>
Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and adviceMore >>
Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and adviceMore >>
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedMore >>
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedMore >>
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormMore >>
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormMore >>
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberMore >>
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberMore >>
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainMore >>
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainMore >>