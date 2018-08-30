Microsoft to contractors: Give new parents paid leave - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Microsoft to contractors: Give new parents paid leave

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this April 28, 2015, file photo, a man walks past a Microsoft sign set up for the Microsoft BUILD conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco. Microsoft says it’s requiring its U.S. suppliers to offer their emplo... (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this April 28, 2015, file photo, a man walks past a Microsoft sign set up for the Microsoft BUILD conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco. Microsoft says it’s requiring its U.S. suppliers to offer their emplo...
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE- In this May 11, 2017, file photo a technical fellow at Microsoft stands on stage after speaking at the Microsoft Build 2017 developers conference in Seattle. Microsoft says it’s requiring its suppliers to offer t... (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE- In this May 11, 2017, file photo a technical fellow at Microsoft stands on stage after speaking at the Microsoft Build 2017 developers conference in Seattle. Microsoft says it’s requiring its suppliers to offer t...

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) - Microsoft says it's requiring its contractors to offer their U.S. employees at least 12 weeks paid leave to care for a new child.

It's common for tech firms to offer generous family leave benefits for their own engineers, but experts say it's rare to require similar benefits for janitors, landscapers and other contract workers.

The new policy affects businesses with at least 50 U.S.-based employees that supply Microsoft with various services.

The policy announced Thursday rolls out over the next year.

It expands on Microsoft's 2015 policy requiring contractors to offer paid sick days and vacation.

The company says it's partially inspired by a Washington state law taking effect in 2020 guaranteeing new parents 12 weeks paid time off.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Hacker of celebrity photos gets 8 months in prison

    Hacker of celebrity photos gets 8 months in prison

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-08-29 21:48:53 GMT
    Thursday, August 30 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-08-30 15:09:18 GMT
    A Connecticut man who hacked into more than 200 iCloud accounts of Hollywood stars and other people has been sentenced to eight months in prison.More >>
    A Connecticut man who hacked into more than 200 iCloud accounts of Hollywood stars and other people has been sentenced to eight months in prison.More >>

  • 'Top Gun: Maverick' pushed, 'A Quiet Place' sequel sets date

    'Top Gun: Maverick' pushed, 'A Quiet Place' sequel sets date

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-08-29 21:44:12 GMT
    Thursday, August 30 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-08-30 15:09:17 GMT
    Paramount pushes 'Top Gun: Maverick' back a year to 2020, sets release date for 'A Quiet Place' sequel.More >>
    Paramount pushes 'Top Gun: Maverick' back a year to 2020, sets release date for 'A Quiet Place' sequel.More >>

  • 'Sons of Anarchy' spinoff 'Mayans M.C.' tackles border world

    'Sons of Anarchy' spinoff 'Mayans M.C.' tackles border world

    Thursday, August 30 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-08-30 14:51:13 GMT
    Thursday, August 30 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-08-30 15:09:15 GMT
    (Prashant Gupta/FX via AP). This image released by FX shows JD Pardo as EZ Reyes in a scene from "Mayans M.C.," premiering on Sept. 4.(Prashant Gupta/FX via AP). This image released by FX shows JD Pardo as EZ Reyes in a scene from "Mayans M.C.," premiering on Sept. 4.
    "Mayans M.C.," a spinoff of motorcycle gang saga "Sons of Anarchy," tackles conflict along the U.S.-Mexico border amid poverty and a drug war.More >>
    "Mayans M.C.," a spinoff of motorcycle gang saga "Sons of Anarchy," tackles conflict along the U.S.-Mexico border amid poverty and a drug war.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly