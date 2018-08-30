Turkish lira further weakens, nearing record low - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Turkish lira further weakens, nearing record low

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - The Turkish lira has further weakened against the dollar amid investors' move away from emerging markets and concerns over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan economic policies.

The lira dropped 4.11 percent on Thursday, trading at around 6.73 against the dollar and moving closer to the record low of 7.24 it hit earlier this month. The currency has lost close to 40 percent of its value since the start of the year.

Thursday's depreciation followed news that the Turkish central banks' deputy governor, Erkan Kilimci, had resigned and would take up a new position at Turkey's development bank.

Erdogan was expected to appoint his replacement amid growing concerns over the independence of monetary policy.

The president has long exerted pressure on the central bank to keep rates lows to encourage growth.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Hacker of celebrity photos gets 8 months in prison

    Hacker of celebrity photos gets 8 months in prison

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-08-29 21:48:53 GMT
    Thursday, August 30 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-08-30 15:09:18 GMT
    A Connecticut man who hacked into more than 200 iCloud accounts of Hollywood stars and other people has been sentenced to eight months in prison.More >>
    A Connecticut man who hacked into more than 200 iCloud accounts of Hollywood stars and other people has been sentenced to eight months in prison.More >>

  • 'Top Gun: Maverick' pushed, 'A Quiet Place' sequel sets date

    'Top Gun: Maverick' pushed, 'A Quiet Place' sequel sets date

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-08-29 21:44:12 GMT
    Thursday, August 30 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-08-30 15:09:17 GMT
    Paramount pushes 'Top Gun: Maverick' back a year to 2020, sets release date for 'A Quiet Place' sequel.More >>
    Paramount pushes 'Top Gun: Maverick' back a year to 2020, sets release date for 'A Quiet Place' sequel.More >>

  • 'Sons of Anarchy' spinoff 'Mayans M.C.' tackles border world

    'Sons of Anarchy' spinoff 'Mayans M.C.' tackles border world

    Thursday, August 30 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-08-30 14:51:13 GMT
    Thursday, August 30 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-08-30 15:09:15 GMT
    (Prashant Gupta/FX via AP). This image released by FX shows JD Pardo as EZ Reyes in a scene from "Mayans M.C.," premiering on Sept. 4.(Prashant Gupta/FX via AP). This image released by FX shows JD Pardo as EZ Reyes in a scene from "Mayans M.C.," premiering on Sept. 4.
    "Mayans M.C.," a spinoff of motorcycle gang saga "Sons of Anarchy," tackles conflict along the U.S.-Mexico border amid poverty and a drug war.More >>
    "Mayans M.C.," a spinoff of motorcycle gang saga "Sons of Anarchy," tackles conflict along the U.S.-Mexico border amid poverty and a drug war.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly