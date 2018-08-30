US consumer spending up a solid 0.4 percent in July

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. consumer spending rose a solid 0.4 percent in July, the sixth straight month of healthy gains. At the same time, a key gauge of inflation posted its sharpest annual gain in six years, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on track to keep raising interest rates gradually.
The July spending gain, fueled by strong job growth and tax cuts, followed a similar 0.4 percent rise in June, the government said Thursday. Inflation, as measured by a barometer closely watched by the Fed, rose 2.3 percent for the 12 months that ended in July, the fastest year-over-year increase since 2012.
Though the inflation figure exceeded the Fed's 2 percent target, its officials have said they're willing to tolerate slightly higher inflation temporarily in light of a six-year period when it fell short of the Fed's 2 percent goal. They are widely expected to keep gradually raising their benchmark rate, thereby leading to slightly higher rates on many consumer and business loans.
Personal income, which provides the fuel for future spending increases, advanced by a moderate 0.3 percent in July after a 0.4 percent June increase. Modestly higher wages and salaries reflect an unemployment rate that has reached its lowest level in nearly 18 years.
The overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, grew at a 4.2 percent annual rate in the April-June quarter, which also reflected a solid rebound in consumer spending, after a lackluster performance in the first quarter. Economists are forecasting that GDP growth will slow slightly to a still solid 3 percent rate in the current quarter, supported by continued gains in consumer spending.
The inflation rise in July, after a 2.2 percent rise in June, was driven by rising energy prices. A core inflation gauge that excludes energy and food was up 2 percent for the 12 months ending in July, up from a 1.9 percent year-over-year increase in June.
The Fed has raised its key rate twice this year and is projecting a total of four rate hikes for the full year, with the next one expected next month. President Donald Trump has recently let it be known that he is unhappy with the continued rate hikes. Trump has complained that the rate increases, intended to prevent inflation from rising too fast, are making it harder for the administration to achieve its goal of accelerating growth.
Central bank officials have said they plan to continue raising rates at a gradual pace despite the Trump criticism.
The personal saving rate dipped slightly to 6.7 percent of after-tax income in July, down from 6.8 percent in June.
In a separate report, the Labor Department said the number of Americans filing application for unemployment benefits rose by 3,000 last week but remained at a still-low level of 213,000, indicating a strong job market. A four-week average for claims, which are a proxy for layoffs, fell to its lowest point in nearly 49 years.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Thousands of people have saluted, bowed or filed past U.S. Sen. John McCain's casketMore >>
Thousands of people have saluted, bowed or filed past U.S. Sen. John McCain's casketMore >>
A group of more than 80 Vietnamese residents came from Southern California on two buses to pay their respects to the late Sen. John McCain at a public viewing in ArizonaMore >>
A group of more than 80 Vietnamese residents came from Southern California on two buses to pay their respects to the late Sen. John McCain at a public viewing in ArizonaMore >>
The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staffMore >>
The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staffMore >>
Sen. John McCain will rest side-by-side with his best friend from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy _ not in Arlington National Cemetery with his father and grandfatherMore >>
Sen. John McCain will rest side-by-side with his best friend from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy _ not in Arlington National Cemetery with his father and grandfatherMore >>
New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or strokeMore >>
New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or strokeMore >>
Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and adviceMore >>
Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and adviceMore >>
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedMore >>
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedMore >>
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormMore >>
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormMore >>
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberMore >>
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberMore >>
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainMore >>
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainMore >>