German unemployment low amid strong labor market

BERLIN (AP) - The number of people without jobs in Germany dropped slightly in August as the labor market remained strong in Europe's largest economy.
The Federal Labor Office said Thursday that the number of unemployed dropped by 8,000 from July, according to seasonally adjusted figures, leaving the jobless rate unchanged at 5.2 percent.
In unadjusted figures, the rate rose slightly to 5.2 percent from 5.1 the previous month, with a total of 2.35 million people registered as unemployed.
IHC economist Timo Klein says the numbers show that "overall, the German labor market seems largely unfazed by growing international uncertainty since mid-2016 linked to Brexit and disruptive U.S. trade policies under President Trump."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
