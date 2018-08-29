Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash identified

Richmond police said a single rider and single vehicle were involved. (Source: NBC12)

A motorcycle rider has died following a crash a little before 9 p.m. Wednesday has been identified.

Richmond police tweeted the driver died in a single-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Westover Hills, and the road will be closed in both directions until around midnight.

The driver, Steven P. Richards Jr., 34, was traveling southbound when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a tree, according to Richmond police. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

The crash is near the Boulevard Bridge, which is still open.

RPD Crash Team investigating a single motorcycle, single rider fatality in the 1700 block of Westover Hills Boulevard. Boulevard (Nickel) Bridge is OPEN. Westover will be closed both directions until approx midnight. #rva pic.twitter.com/4xRJw6zBWr — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) August 30, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12 . All rights reserved.