Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash

A motorcycle rider has died following a crash a little before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Richmond police tweeted the driver died in a single-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Westover Hills, and the road will be closed in both directions until around midnight.

The driver, a male, was traveling southbound when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a tree, according to Richmond police. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

The crash is near the Boulevard Bridge, which is still open.

