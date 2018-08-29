Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash

Richmond police said a single rider and single vehicle were involved. (Source: NBC12) RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -
A motorcycle rider has died following a crash a little before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Richmond police tweeted the driver died in a single-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Westover Hills, and the road will be closed in both directions until around midnight.
The driver, a male, was traveling southbound when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a tree, according to Richmond police. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.
The crash is near the Boulevard Bridge, which is still open.
