Richmond engineer part of team that won international competition

(WWBT) - A team of Virginia Tech engineers took first place in the Solar Decathlon in Dubai.
The Solar Decathlon brings in universities from around the world to create a solar home that will thrive in Dubai’s environment. Virginia Tech was the only United States school in the competition.
The team built the FutureHAUS for the competition. It is a smart solar-powered home that not only powers itself but can contribute power to the grid.
Solar power isn’t the only futuristic thing about the FutureHAUS. The team is using a new method to construct the homes. Each room is built separately, then connected together to complete the house.
“All of your appliances are already installed, so it’s a plug-and-play system. You just show up and put it all together, then you’re good to go,” Richmond engineer and recent Virginia Tech grad Matthew Boys said.
Two dozen students spent a month in Dubai to construct the structure.
The entire project took nearly 20 years to complete with the last two years consisting of accelerated development and needing to overcome a fire that destroyed a previous version of the project.
The team’s 2010 entry, LumenHAUS, won Solar Decathlon Europe. It has been exhibited worldwide and earned the first American Institute of Architects Honor Award ever presented to a university team.
