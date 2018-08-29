3 new businesses to open at Regency Square Mall in Henrico

Chipotle and Starbucks are about to open, and a movie theater is in the works. (Source: NBC12)

Three new businesses are set to open at Regency Square Mall this month as part of the mall's revitalization plan.

The developers are starting to build and transform the mall from the outside in.

Chipotle is set to open Sept. 6 in a newly constructed building on the outside. The next day Starbucks will open its doors. The Starbucks will be located behind Chipotle inside of the old Bank Of America.

Mod Pizza, which is next to Chipotle and located inside the same building, is expected to open at the end of September.

"It's finding the right mix of stores that appeal to customers who are coming," Bonniville, general manager for Regency Square, said.

The mall is undergoing a $30 million face lift. It was purchased in 2015 by Thalhimer Realty and The Rebkee Company.

Bonniville said developers are also in negotiations to bring a Regal Cinemas to the mall, and a new trampoline park will occupy the space that previously housed Macy's. More announcements are expected in the near future.

"We are looking to bring restaurants, retailers, services, experiences that are not here today to shape the future of what this looks like," Bonniville said.

Surrounding businesses may benefit from the mall's revitalization plan.

Disco Sports, which is located on Starling Drive across from the mall, has been there for 12 years. Karen Held-Lynn, the vice president of the sporting goods store, believes the transformation will be good for business. She says her store was impacted when big box stores like Sears, Macy's and Toys "R" Us closed over the years.

"All we wanted to know is what's going to be there," Held-Lynn said. "This is the mall that so many people in Richmond grew up coming to. There is a lot of business people in this area and it will give them another destination for lunch because everyone loves Chipotle, and with this new pizza place coming and Starbucks - there isn't a Starbucks anywhere in this area."

Regency Square is kicking off these new openings with a Rib Fest on Sept. 15. The event will feature music, food and drinks, and all proceeds from the evening will go to SPARC, a school of performing arts in Richmond.

