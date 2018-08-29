Richmond teenager killed in single-vehicle crash - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond teenager killed in single-vehicle crash

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A Richmond teenager was killed after driving off the road and hitting several trees.

The crash happened Wednesday morning shortly after 6:30 a.m. in Henrico County on Charles City Road near the Charles City County line.

Henrico County police said the crash involved a single-vehicle that left the road and overcorrected.

The driver was identified as Shea Hargrove, 19, of Richmond and was pronounced dead at the scene.. Police said speed appeared to be a factor and Hargrove was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

