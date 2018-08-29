Google Maps mistakenly shows 'McCain Senate Office Building' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Google Maps mistakenly shows 'McCain Senate Office Building'

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Google Maps isn't waiting for the Senate.

Lawmakers are debating a proposal to rename a Senate office building after the late Sen. John McCain, but Google Maps already displays "McCain Senate Office Building" on its website.

A search for "Russell Senate Office Building" directs users to the same building Wednesday.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer proposed renaming the Russell building in McCain's honor after the Arizona Republican died Saturday from brain cancer. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he'll form a bipartisan panel to solicit ideas on ways to honor McCain.

Google said Wednesday it was working to fix the problem. The company said in a statement it empowers people to contribute local knowledge to its maps, "but we recognize that there may be occasional inaccuracies or premature changes suggested by users."

The mix-up comes as President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Google and other U.S. tech companies of rigging search results about him "so that almost all stories & news is BAD." Trump offered no evidence of bias, but a top adviser said the White House is "taking a look" at whether Google should face federal regulation.

Google pushed back sharply, saying Trump's claim was wrong.

"We never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment," the company said in a statement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

