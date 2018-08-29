US economy grew at a brisk 4.2 percent annual rate in Q2 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

US economy grew at a brisk 4.2 percent annual rate in Q2

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. economy grew at a strong 4.2 percent annual rate in the second quarter, the best showing in nearly four years, as growth stayed on track to produce the strongest gain in more than a decade. Strength in business investment offset slightly slower consumer spending.

The Commerce Department revised up its estimate of growth in the April-June quarter from an initial estimate of 4.1 percent. The second quarter was a sharp improvement from a 2.2 percent annual gain in the first quarter, though some of the strength came from temporary factors.

Economists expect growth to slow to a still healthy 3 percent annual rate the rest of the year, resulting in annual growth of 3 percent in 2018, the best performance since a 3.5 percent gain in 2005.

