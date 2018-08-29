Romanian president blasts gov't for mismanaging swine fever - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Romanian president blasts gov't for mismanaging swine fever

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - Romania's president has blasted the government over the spread of African swine fever saying the outbreak was costing millions of euros and threatening thousands of jobs.

African swine fever doesn't affect humans, but it can be deadly for domestic and wild boars, and cause massive losses for farmers.

President Klaus Iohannis said Wednesday that "for weeks, authorities have demonstrated their incompetence in stopping this disaster.... without us seeing appropriate, firm and efficient methods of control."

About 700 separate outbreaks of swine fever have been reported, with Romania's southeast worst affected.

Iohannis, a critic of the left-wing government, said that "the government is incapable of managing African swine fever which has very serious consequences for the Romanian economy."

Romania's interior ministry was due to respond later Wednesday to the criticism.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Indiana couple weds at 'A League of Their Own' stadium

    Indiana couple weds at 'A League of Their Own' stadium

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-08-29 12:04:21 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-08-29 13:04:53 GMT
    (Nic Antaya/The Herald via AP). Kristopher Weisheit and Brittany Birk took their vows Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, from home plate at League Stadium in Huntingburg, Ind., while their groomsmen and bridesmaids lined up, respectively, along the first and th...(Nic Antaya/The Herald via AP). Kristopher Weisheit and Brittany Birk took their vows Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, from home plate at League Stadium in Huntingburg, Ind., while their groomsmen and bridesmaids lined up, respectively, along the first and th...
    Two baseball fans have tied the knot at a southern Indiana baseball stadium that features in the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own".More >>
    Two baseball fans have tied the knot at a southern Indiana baseball stadium that features in the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own".More >>

  • Delta Sigma Theta pays tribute to soror, the Queen of Soul

    Delta Sigma Theta pays tribute to soror, the Queen of Soul

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-08-29 05:22:00 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-08-29 13:00:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Hundreds of members of Delta Sigma Theta have paid tribute to their soror, Aretha Franklin at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Detroit. The sorority's traditional Omega Omega...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Hundreds of members of Delta Sigma Theta have paid tribute to their soror, Aretha Franklin at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Detroit. The sorority's traditional Omega Omega...
    Hundreds of Delta Sigma Theta members pay last respects to Queen of Soul in moving tribute to their soror.More >>
    Hundreds of Delta Sigma Theta members pay last respects to Queen of Soul in moving tribute to their soror.More >>

  • Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred charged with rape in France

    Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred charged with rape in France

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 4:48 AM EDT2018-08-29 08:48:15 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 8:35 AM EDT2018-08-29 12:35:00 GMT
    A French prosecutor said Wednesday Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred has been charged with rape after he was arrested on Sunday in the town of Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera.More >>
    A French prosecutor said Wednesday Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred has been charged with rape after he was arrested on Sunday in the town of Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly