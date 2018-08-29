Proposed roundabout in Chesterfield could reduce crashes, congestion

The Virginia Department of Transportation held a public meeting Wednesday night about a proposed roundabout in Chesterfield County, which officials say could make a troublesome intersection safer.

The proposed improvement project includes putting in a single-lane roundabout with lighting and landscaping at the intersection at Hopkins Road and Kingsland Road.

"People travel at higher rates than they should be, and a lot of people don't know who has the right of way and often try to get you to yield your right of way," UPS driver Roland Metcalf said.



It's the reason why he, along with dozens of other Chesterfield residents, went to the design public hearing to get a preview of VDOT's solution.



"It's going to be easier for people to make the right decision to go through the intersection," Project Manager Jason Zhang. "People realize and understand something has to be done at this location."



Project Manager Jason Zhang says the current intersection has 32 conflict points where drivers paths will inevitably cross.



According to VDOT's studies, a roundabout traffic system would lower the number of conflict points to eight, reducing traffic congestion and angular crashes at the intersection.



"The roundabout is going to slow people down and it's going to make people's decision easier when they want to cross the intersection," said Zhang.



"You only have to look one way, and once clear you get into your roundabout and you get off at whatever direction you need to get off at," said Metcalf.

VDOT officials said since 2009, there have been over 50 collisions in this location - one of which resulted in a death back in 2010. There have already been three collisions recorded through May 2018 when they completed their traffic study.



The design, if approved, is estimated to cost $3.4 million. If the project gets the green light, there is an estimated completion date of spring 2022.

You can mail comments to Jason Zhang, P.E., project manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 2430 Pine Forest Drive, Colonial Heights, VA 23834-9002. You can also send an email to jason.zhang@vdot.virginia.gov with "Hopkins/Kingsland intersection project comment" in the subject line.

Feedback will be accepted until September 8.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12 . All rights reserved.