Canadian Foreign Minister starts negotiating trade with US - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Canadian Foreign Minister starts negotiating trade with US

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks to members of the media as she arrives at the Office Of The United States Trade Representative, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Washington. Canada, America's longtime ally ... (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks to members of the media as she arrives at the Office Of The United States Trade Representative, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Washington. Canada, America's longtime ally ...

By LUIS ALONSO LUGO
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is discussing how to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement with United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Before entering the USTR building, Freeland told reporters she is "encouraged by the progress the U.S. and Mexico have made, particularly on cars and labor."

Freeland hurried to Washington a day after the Trump administration reached a preliminary deal Monday with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

It is the first time Freeland has met with her U.S. counterparts in Washington since May.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • The Latest: White House responds to higher PR hurricane toll

    The Latest: White House responds to higher PR hurricane toll

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-08-28 20:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-08-28 23:02:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, a Puerto Rican national flag is mounted on debris of a damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in the seaside slum La Perla, San Juan, Puerto Rico. An independent investigation...(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, a Puerto Rican national flag is mounted on debris of a damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in the seaside slum La Perla, San Juan, Puerto Rico. An independent investigation...
    Gov. Ricardo Rossello is raising Puerto Rico's official toll from Hurricane Maria from 64 to 2,975 in response to a new, government-commissioned study finding deaths from the storm were severely undercounted.More >>
    Gov. Ricardo Rossello is raising Puerto Rico's official toll from Hurricane Maria from 64 to 2,975 in response to a new, government-commissioned study finding deaths from the storm were severely undercounted.More >>

  • Hurricane's death toll in Puerto Rico put at nearly 3,000

    Hurricane's death toll in Puerto Rico put at nearly 3,000

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-08-28 16:20:14 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-08-28 23:02:14 GMT
    An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria. (Source: Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo/AP)An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria. (Source: Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo/AP)

    An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria.

    More >>

    An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria.

    More >>

  • Arizona primary shadowed by death of McCain

    Arizona primary shadowed by death of McCain

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 12:29 AM EDT2018-08-28 04:29:09 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 7:01 PM EDT2018-08-28 23:01:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 photo, U.S. Senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., stands at the international border with Mexico, with ranchers Jim Chilton, left, Ted Noon, center, and Tom Kay, right, south of A...(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 photo, U.S. Senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., stands at the international border with Mexico, with ranchers Jim Chilton, left, Ted Noon, center, and Tom Kay, right, south of A...
    Death of Sen. John McCain is shadowing Tuesday's primary contests in Arizona.More >>
    Death of Sen. John McCain is shadowing Tuesday's primary contests in Arizona.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly