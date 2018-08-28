Canadian Foreign Minister optimistic on trade with US - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Canadian Foreign Minister optimistic on trade with US

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks to members of the media as she arrives at the Office Of The United States Trade Representative, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Washington. Canada, America's longtime ally ... (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks to members of the media as she arrives at the Office Of The United States Trade Representative, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Washington. Canada, America's longtime ally ...

By LUIS ALONSO LUGO
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said her meeting Tuesday with United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was "a very good, constructive conversation" about how to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Freeland told reporters after the meeting she and her team plan to work this week in "a full-steam effort" and said both parties will start diving into specific issues Wednesday morning.

Freeland hurried to Washington a day after the Trump administration reached a preliminary deal Monday with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

She doesn't have much time, because Lighthizer intends to formally notify Congress of the deal with Mexico on Friday.

Freeland said both parties "are set for an important and constructive week" but also warned that "we are prepared for all scenarios."

She said significant concessions from Mexico in the areas of labor and rules of origin on cars "really paved the way for what Canada believes will be a good week."

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Mexico had agreed to ensure that 75 percent of automotive content be produced within the trade bloc (up from a current 62.5 percent) to receive duty-free benefits and that 40 percent to 45 percent be made by workers earning at least $16 an hour. Those changes are meant to encourage more auto production in the United States.

Tuesday's meeting was the first time Freeland had met with her U.S. counterparts in Washington since May.

___

Reach Luis Alonso Lugo at http://www.twitter.com/luisalonsolugo

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • US consumer confidence rises to 18-year high

    US consumer confidence rises to 18-year high

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 10:41 AM EDT2018-08-28 14:41:50 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 8:36 PM EDT2018-08-29 00:36:37 GMT
    US consumer confidence climbs to reading of 133.4 in August, highest level in nearly 18 years.More >>
    US consumer confidence climbs to reading of 133.4 in August, highest level in nearly 18 years.More >>

  • Talks with Canadian officials expected after US-Mexico deal

    Talks with Canadian officials expected after US-Mexico deal

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 12:19 AM EDT2018-08-28 04:19:18 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 8:35 PM EDT2018-08-29 00:35:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks on the phone with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Washington. Trump is announcing a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks on the phone with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Washington. Trump is announcing a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could ...

    Trump has frequently condemned the 24-year-old NAFTA trade pact as a job-killing "disaster" for American workers. NAFTA reduced most trade barriers between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

    More >>

    Trump has frequently condemned the 24-year-old NAFTA trade pact as a job-killing "disaster" for American workers. NAFTA reduced most trade barriers between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

    More >>

  • Mayor, businessman face off in Oklahoma governor GOP runoff

    Mayor, businessman face off in Oklahoma governor GOP runoff

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 1:19 AM EDT2018-08-28 05:19:10 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 8:35 PM EDT2018-08-29 00:35:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). In this Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, photo Oklahoma Republican gubernatorial candidate Mick Cornett, left, speaks during a candidate debate in Oklahoma City. At center is Democratic candidate Drew Edmondson. At right is Republican can...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). In this Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, photo Oklahoma Republican gubernatorial candidate Mick Cornett, left, speaks during a candidate debate in Oklahoma City. At center is Democratic candidate Drew Edmondson. At right is Republican can...
    The race for the GOP nomination in Oklahoma's race for governor could hinge less on experience and ideology, and more on the state's geography and the candidates' allegiance to President Donald Trump.More >>
    The race for the GOP nomination in Oklahoma's race for governor could hinge less on experience and ideology, and more on the state's geography and the candidates' allegiance to President Donald Trump.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly