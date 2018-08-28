Cheddar’s victim of cyberattacks, 500,000 customer credit cards targeted

If you visited Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in the last year, you may want to check your credit.

Cheddar’s recently learned that between November 3, 2017 and January 2, 2018, an unauthorized person or persons gained access to the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen network and were able to access and potentially obtain payment card information.

The breach affected Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

If you feel your information may have been compromised, Cheddar's arranged to have ID Experts® provide identity protection services at no cost to those individuals who may have been affected by the incident. More information can be found here.

