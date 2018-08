Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. (Source: NBC12)

The driver of a moped involved in a single-vehicle crash on Chamberlayne Road has died.

Richmond police said the driver struck a utility pole Aug. 23 and died at the hospital two days later.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

