Need Supply Co. to expand, relocate in Scott's Addition

The company launched its e-commerce site in 2008. (Source: Need Supply Co./Facebook)

An international online retailer based in Richmond is planning to expand and relocate into a 20,700-square-foot office in Scott's Addition.

Need Supply Co., which has a retail store in Carytown, says the new location will serve as its corporate headquarters and have about 13,000 square feet of office space and more than 7,000 square feet of photo studio space.

Two other offices and a photo studio in the city of Richmond will be consolidated into the new space in the Handcraft building at 3301 W. Moore St.

"This move is imperative to support our planned growth trajectory and the dozens of new roles we will hire over the next few years," said Christopher Bossola, chief executive officer

This expansion comes after the company, which started in Richmond in 1996, moved into a 60,000-square-foot warehouse in Sandston last year.

Need Supply Co. launched its e-commerce site - www.needsupply.com - in 2008.

"Need Supply Co. ... remains committed to staying, and growing, within the city," Bossola said.

