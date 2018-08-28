Student workers at Brandeis get their 1st labor contract - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Student workers at Brandeis get their 1st labor contract

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) - Graduate students at Brandeis University in Massachusetts have reached their first labor deal with the school's administration.

A tentative three-year contract announced Tuesday would increase pay for graduate teaching assistants by up to 56 percent over the life of the agreement.

It's believed to be the first labor contract for graduate students at a private university since federal officials gave them the right to unionize in 2016.

Brandeis graduate student Ben Kreider says student workers are now "being recognized for the valuable work that we do."

School officials say they're pleased to have a tentative deal "after one year of hard work."

The agreement still must be approved by the union.

Harvard University announced in May that it will negotiate with its newly unionized graduate students. Columbia University's administration has said it will not.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Franklin's red dress signifies Delta Sigma Theta

    The Latest: Franklin's red dress signifies Delta Sigma Theta

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 7:39 AM EDT2018-08-28 11:39:37 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-08-28 16:42:26 GMT
    (Susan Tusa/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool). FILE-- In this Oct. 31, 2005 file photo, Rosa Parks coffin lies in the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit. Aretha Franklin will lie at the museum for two days before her funeral...(Susan Tusa/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool). FILE-- In this Oct. 31, 2005 file photo, Rosa Parks coffin lies in the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit. Aretha Franklin will lie at the museum for two days before her funeral...
    Hundreds of people are lining up to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin.More >>
    Hundreds of people are lining up to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin.More >>

  • Fans mourn Aretha Franklin at gospel-infused public viewing

    Fans mourn Aretha Franklin at gospel-infused public viewing

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-08-28 04:14:05 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-08-28 16:31:49 GMT
    (David P. Gilkey/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool). FILE-- In this Oct. 31, 2005 file photo, the casket carrying Rosa Parks lies inside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit. Aretha Franklin will lie at the museum for two d...(David P. Gilkey/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool). FILE-- In this Oct. 31, 2005 file photo, the casket carrying Rosa Parks lies inside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit. Aretha Franklin will lie at the museum for two d...

    Thousands are expected to pour into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History over two days to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin.

    More >>

    Thousands are expected to pour into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History over two days to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin.

    More >>

  • Box office top 20: 'Crazy Rich Asians' scores again

    Box office top 20: 'Crazy Rich Asians' scores again

    Monday, August 27 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-08-27 22:10:03 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-08-28 16:31:19 GMT
    (Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Michelle Yeoh, from left, Henry Golding and Constance Wu in a scene from the film "Crazy Rich Asians." When “Crazy Rich Asians” surpassed expectat...(Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Michelle Yeoh, from left, Henry Golding and Constance Wu in a scene from the film "Crazy Rich Asians." When “Crazy Rich Asians” surpassed expectat...
    An uncommonly strong second weekend in ticket sales has made 'Crazy Rich Asians' a undeniable box-office sensation.More >>
    An uncommonly strong second weekend in ticket sales has made 'Crazy Rich Asians' a undeniable box-office sensation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly