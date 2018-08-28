US consumer confidence rises to 18-year high

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - Americans' consumer confidence rose in August to the highest level in nearly 18 years as their assessment of current conditions improved further and their expectations about the future rebounded.
The Conference Board says its consumer confidence index rose to 133.4 in August, up from a reading 127.9 in July. It was the highest reading since confidence stood at 135.8 in October 2000.
Consumers' confidence in their ability to get a job and the overall economy are seen as important indicators of how freely they will spend, especially on big-ticket items such as cars, in coming months. Consumer spending accounts for 70 percent of economic activity.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staffMore >>
The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staffMore >>
Sen. John McCain will rest side-by-side with his best friend from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy _ not in Arlington National Cemetery with his father and grandfatherMore >>
Sen. John McCain will rest side-by-side with his best friend from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy _ not in Arlington National Cemetery with his father and grandfatherMore >>
New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or strokeMore >>
New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or strokeMore >>
Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and adviceMore >>
Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and adviceMore >>
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedMore >>
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedMore >>
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormMore >>
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormMore >>
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberMore >>
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberMore >>
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainMore >>
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainMore >>
Contractors and workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and boutiques on world-famous Waikiki Beach to get ready for Hurricane Lane as the storm barreled northward after dumping more than a foot of rain on Hawaii's mostly rural Big IslandMore >>
Contractors and workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and boutiques on world-famous Waikiki Beach to get ready for Hurricane Lane as the storm barreled northward after dumping more than a foot of rain on Hawaii's mostly rural Big IslandMore >>
Young, Latino Arab-American candidate hopeful of flipping district after indictment of California Republican congressmanMore >>
Young, Latino Arab-American candidate hopeful of flipping district after indictment of California Republican congressmanMore >>