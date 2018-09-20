NBC12 to air Kaine-Stewart debate in September

MCLEAN, VA (WWBT) - With Election Day less than two months away, incumbent Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine and Republican challenger Corey Stewart are gearing up for a televised debate.
NBC12 will air the debate at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26. It will be moderated by "Meet the Press" moderator and NBC's political director Chuck Todd.
It will also be streamed on NBC12′s Facebook page, app and Amazon and Roku channels.
Richmond area viewers will also see another familiar face as former NBC12 anchor Aaron Gilchrist will be a panelist. Gilchrist is now at NBC4 in Washington.
NBC4's Julie Carey and George Mason University dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government Mark Rozell will also join as panelists.
The Kaine-Stewart debate will be held at the Capital One Headquarters in McLean.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.
