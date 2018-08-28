VDOT making changes to intersection near Hanover High School

VDOT says the "Continuous Green-T intersection" will improve safety. (Source: VDOT)

The Virginia Department of Transportation began alternating lane closures on Monday for "an innovative intersection improvements project" at the intersection of Chamberlayne Road and Hanover High School.

VDOT says the improvements include reducing double lanes northbound and southbound to a single lane in both directions to accommodate a dedicated left turn lane from Chamberlayne Road north to the entrance at the school.

"The new Continuous Green-T intersection will improve safety, reduce delays and increase efficiency by allowing drivers a safer opportunity to enter and exit the school zone," VDOT said.

Construction will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.

Hanover students return to school Tuesday, Sept. 4.

