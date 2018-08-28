Stoplights out at scene of 3-vehicle crash in Richmond

At least one person received minor injuries in the crash. (Source: NBC12)

At least one person received minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash early Tuesday at the Brookland Park Boulevard and Chamberlayne Avenue intersection.

Police say the stoplights were out at the intersection at the time of the crash at around 12:30 a.m.

Two vehicles were traveling through the intersection on Chamberlayne Avenue, one northbound and one southbound, when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Brookland Park Boulevard entered the intersection and struck the other two vehicles.

Julissa Burogs-Molina, 19, was charged with failure to yield.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12 . All rights reserved.