Macron loses environment minister in surprise resignation

By JOHN LEICESTER
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) - France's high-profile environment minister, former TV personality Nicolas Hulot, unexpectedly announced his resignation live on national radio Tuesday, lamenting a lack of decisive action on green issues. The move deals a stinging blow to the environmental credibility of President Emmanuel Macron.
Clearly emotional, Hulot made clear his frustrations at what he said was France's slow pace of progress on green issues. The long-time environmental advocate told France Inter radio that he no longer wants to give the impression "that we're up to standard on these issues, and so I have decided to quit the government."
Recruiting Hulot to his government had been a coup for Macron, who has sought to position France as a champion in the fight against environmental degradation and as a counterweight to the climate change attitudes of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Losing Hulot so suddenly, just as the government is resuming work after France's August vacation, is likely to force a ministerial reshuffle but also casts doubt on the strength of Macron's commitment to "make our planet great again."
Hulot damned Macron's government with faint praise as he sprang his resignation surprise.
"France is doing more than a lot of other countries. Do not make me say that it is doing enough. It is not doing enough. Europe is not doing enough. The world is not doing enough," he said.
Never a career politician, Hulot accepted a role in Macron's government in the hope that, from an inside position, he could make real progress on green concerns that he has long sounded the alarm about.
But on France Inter, Hulot said short-term pressures were taking priority in government over the longer-term need to reverse environmental destruction. He described himself as "all alone" and said: "I have a bit of influence but I have no power and no means."
Hulot said he'd been mulling his resignation for several months but one of the last straws was a government meeting Monday about hunting. Hulot was dismayed that a hunting lobbyist was allowed to take part despite not being invited, seeing his presence as a symbol of lobbyists' influence over French government.
"I no longer believe," Hulot said.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Thousands are expected to pour into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History over two days to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin.More >>
Thousands are expected to pour into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History over two days to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin.More >>
The suspect was initially issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released, but police have added a charge of simple battery.More >>
The suspect was initially issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released, but police have added a charge of simple battery.More >>
The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staffMore >>
The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staffMore >>
Sen. John McCain will rest side-by-side with his best friend from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy _ not in Arlington National Cemetery with his father and grandfatherMore >>
Sen. John McCain will rest side-by-side with his best friend from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy _ not in Arlington National Cemetery with his father and grandfatherMore >>
New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or strokeMore >>
New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or strokeMore >>
Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and adviceMore >>
Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and adviceMore >>
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedMore >>
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedMore >>
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormMore >>
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormMore >>
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberMore >>
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberMore >>
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainMore >>
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainMore >>
Contractors and workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and boutiques on world-famous Waikiki Beach to get ready for Hurricane Lane as the storm barreled northward after dumping more than a foot of rain on Hawaii's mostly rural Big IslandMore >>
Contractors and workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and boutiques on world-famous Waikiki Beach to get ready for Hurricane Lane as the storm barreled northward after dumping more than a foot of rain on Hawaii's mostly rural Big IslandMore >>
Young, Latino Arab-American candidate hopeful of flipping district after indictment of California Republican congressmanMore >>
Young, Latino Arab-American candidate hopeful of flipping district after indictment of California Republican congressmanMore >>