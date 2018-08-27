WillowTree to expand, add 200 jobs in Virginia

The Charlottesville-based company will add 200 jobs by the end of 2019. (Source: WillowTree/Facebook)

Virginia-based WillowTree will expand its operations and add 200 new jobs in Albemarle County.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the Charlottesville-based company, which develops smartphone apps, will expand its headquarters and renovate 50,000 square feet of space in the former Woolen Mills factory.

The expansion is expected to cost $12.3 million.

The governor’s office said WillowTree was looking at Virginia and North Carolina as possible locations for the new positions.

WillowTree said the move is expected to be complete by the end of 2019.

