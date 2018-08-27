Plan to clear German forest for mine splits govt coal panel - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Plan to clear German forest for mine splits govt coal panel

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). A bucket wheel digs for coal near the Hambach Forest near Dueren, Germany, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Environmentalists fight against German energy company RWE, who plans soon clearing and grubbing the old forest for their open-... (AP Photo/Martin Meissner). A bucket wheel digs for coal near the Hambach Forest near Dueren, Germany, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Environmentalists fight against German energy company RWE, who plans soon clearing and grubbing the old forest for their open-...
(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). A banner of climate activists reads 'Don't count tree houses but your days!' at the Hambach Forest near Dueren, Germany, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Environmentalists fight against German energy company RWE, who plans soon cleari... (AP Photo/Martin Meissner). A banner of climate activists reads 'Don't count tree houses but your days!' at the Hambach Forest near Dueren, Germany, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Environmentalists fight against German energy company RWE, who plans soon cleari...
(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). A climate activist rides on his bicycle to a blockade in the Hambach Forest near Dueren, Germany, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Environmentalists fight against German energy company RWE, who plans soon clearing and grubbing the old... (AP Photo/Martin Meissner). A climate activist rides on his bicycle to a blockade in the Hambach Forest near Dueren, Germany, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Environmentalists fight against German energy company RWE, who plans soon clearing and grubbing the old...

BERLIN (AP) - Members of a government-appointed panel of experts on the future of Germany's coal industry are protesting plans to chop down parts of an ancient forest for mining.

Panel members from three environmental groups, an organization promoting renewable energy and a residents' association visited the Hambach forest Monday, where anti-coal activists have clashed with police in recent days.

Utility company RWE plans to start clearing parts of the forest in October to expand its nearby lignite strip mine.

Hubert Weiger, chairman of the green group BUND, accused RWE of endangering the work of the coal commission.

The government wants the panel, which also includes representatives from business, unions, politics and academic, to recommend how Germany can best phase out coal.

Some 21,000 people still work in Germany's coal industry.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Detroit saying farewell in royal fashion to Queen of Soul

    Detroit saying farewell in royal fashion to Queen of Soul

    Monday, August 27 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-08-27 16:01:15 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-08-27 16:07:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 1993 file photo, singer Aretha Franklin performs at the inaugural gala for President Bill Clinton in Washington. Franklin died on Aug. 16, 2018, at her home in Detroit. She was 76. Public viewings ...(AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 1993 file photo, singer Aretha Franklin performs at the inaugural gala for President Bill Clinton in Washington. Franklin died on Aug. 16, 2018, at her home in Detroit. She was 76. Public viewings ...
    Aretha Franklin had admirers the world over, but there's no doubt the flame burned brightest in Detroit _ the place she was raised and remained for most of her life.More >>
    Aretha Franklin had admirers the world over, but there's no doubt the flame burned brightest in Detroit _ the place she was raised and remained for most of her life.More >>

  • Star-studded tribute marks 100 years since Bernstein's birth

    Star-studded tribute marks 100 years since Bernstein's birth

    Saturday, August 25 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-08-25 13:42:37 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-08-27 16:02:39 GMT
    Leonard Bernstein is getting a musical tribute that's off the charts on the 100th anniversary of the maestro's birth.More >>
    Leonard Bernstein is getting a musical tribute that's off the charts on the 100th anniversary of the maestro's birth.More >>

  • Fan charged after rushing onstage at Beyonce, Jay-Z concert

    Fan charged after rushing onstage at Beyonce, Jay-Z concert

    Sunday, August 26 2018 9:10 PM EDT2018-08-27 01:10:06 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-08-27 16:02:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE- In this April 28 2018, file photo Jay-Z and Beyonce watch Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans in Oakland, Calif. Police say t...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE- In this April 28 2018, file photo Jay-Z and Beyonce watch Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans in Oakland, Calif. Police say t...

    The suspect was initially issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released, but police have added a charge of simple battery.

    More >>

    The suspect was initially issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released, but police have added a charge of simple battery.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly