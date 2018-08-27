Chesterfield police name new suspect in crash that killed 4-year-old boy

A 4-year-old boy is dead after a hit-and-run in Chesterfield. The crash happened Saturday evening, Aug. 25 at the intersection of Belmont Road and Sue Jean Drive.

Crews arrived to the scene find two boys, a 7-year-old and a 4-year-old, with life-threatening injuries and two seriously injured adults. All were taken to the hospital. Police confirmed the 4-year-old, Elias Camacho, of Richmond, later died at the hospital.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by his family.

Police say a 2011 Dodge Ram Pickup driven by Jose Gonzalez-Flores, 28, of Chesterfield, struck a 2000 Toyota Camry just before 5 p.m.

Gonzalez-Flores was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run, driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Police had initially charged Edilberto Hernandez-Perez, 28, of Chesterfield, with felony hit-and-run and driving without a license in the crash.

Monday afternoon Chesterfield police indicated that Hernandez-Perez was not driving the vehicle. Instead, Gonzalez-Flores was identified as the driver. Chesterfield police say he fled the scene on foot and went to Hernandez-Perez's residence.

Hernandez-Perez then drove Gonzalez-Flores back to his own residence in another vehicle. Police say the two men know each other.

Charges against Hernandez-Perez are under review.

Witness Jeffery Johnson said he never saw the truck attempt to brake and he turned around as soon as he saw the crash.

"You see these children laying on the ground and you realize how important life is," Johnson said. "This senseless act of the person just running into the back of the car and not slowing down, then just driving away from the scene as if nothing happened was just horrific."

Police are searching for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

