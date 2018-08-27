Monitor urges more openness at Volkswagen in wake of scandal

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - The official overseeing Volkswagen's court settlements in its diesel scandal says he is pushing back against the company's practice of withholding some information on the grounds of confidentiality protections.
Larry Thompson said he has disagreed with Volkswagen's use of attorney-client privilege to redact information from documents submitted to him.
Thompson, a former deputy U.S. attorney general, made the remarks in the first of three annual reports on Volkswagen's compliance with its federal court settlement over its emissions cheating. In 2015 Volkswagen admitted rigging cars to evade diesel emissions tests aimed at restricting harmful nitrogen oxides and has set aside $27.4 billion to cover fines, recalls and other costs.
The dpa news agency reported Monday that Thompson said it is too early to say how much progress Volkswagen had made in implementing safeguards against a repeat. Volkswagen's head of legal affairs, Hiltrud Werner, said that "we have much work ahead of us."
To settle civil and criminal proceedings against it, Volkswagen agreed to conditions aimed at preventing future criminal fraud and environmental violations. The company agreed to a whistleblower policy that sets up e-mail and phone channels for reporting misconduct such as the emissions rigging.
Thompson's 60-page report said that he had discussed the redactions "on numerous occasions" with company officials and that he "has disagreed with some of the VW defendants' assertions." It wasn't immediately clear what sort of information has been redacted by VW. The report said Volkswagen had agreed to "further improvements in their provision of information."
Thompson said the issue had to be resolved ahead of the next annual report in order for him to effectively perform his duties.
The report also said two violations of settlement conditions had been found and reported by Volkswagen itself, involving failing to include survey questions in a new integrity campaign and failure to notify California officials ahead of time before beginning certain vehicle testing. Volkswagen said employees were now aware of the requirements.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Playwright Neil Simon, a master of comedy whose laugh-filled hits such as "The Odd Couple," "Barefoot in the Park" and his "Brighton Beach" trilogy dominated Broadway for decades, has died at age 91.More >>
Playwright Neil Simon, a master of comedy whose laugh-filled hits such as "The Odd Couple," "Barefoot in the Park" and his "Brighton Beach" trilogy dominated Broadway for decades, has died at age 91.More >>
The suspect was initially issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released, but police have added a charge of simple battery.More >>
The suspect was initially issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released, but police have added a charge of simple battery.More >>
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedMore >>
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedMore >>
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormMore >>
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormMore >>
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberMore >>
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberMore >>
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainMore >>
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainMore >>
Contractors and workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and boutiques on world-famous Waikiki Beach to get ready for Hurricane Lane as the storm barreled northward after dumping more than a foot of rain on Hawaii's mostly rural Big IslandMore >>
Contractors and workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and boutiques on world-famous Waikiki Beach to get ready for Hurricane Lane as the storm barreled northward after dumping more than a foot of rain on Hawaii's mostly rural Big IslandMore >>
Young, Latino Arab-American candidate hopeful of flipping district after indictment of California Republican congressmanMore >>
Young, Latino Arab-American candidate hopeful of flipping district after indictment of California Republican congressmanMore >>
Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown continues to show wisdom beyond her yearsMore >>
Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown continues to show wisdom beyond her yearsMore >>
As emergency shelters opened, rain began to pour and cellphone alerts went out, the approaching hurricane started to feel real for Hawaii residentsMore >>
As emergency shelters opened, rain began to pour and cellphone alerts went out, the approaching hurricane started to feel real for Hawaii residentsMore >>
Mexican man charged in slaying of Iowa college student worked on dairy farm under a false nameMore >>
Mexican man charged in slaying of Iowa college student worked on dairy farm under a false nameMore >>
Abdul "Duke" Fakir stopped going to funerals in recent years because he's lost so many close friends, but he says he won't miss the chance to pay his final respects to his "Baby Sis."More >>
Abdul "Duke" Fakir stopped going to funerals in recent years because he's lost so many close friends, but he says he won't miss the chance to pay his final respects to his "Baby Sis."More >>