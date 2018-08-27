Blackout disrupts water supply on Greek island of Hydra - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Blackout disrupts water supply on Greek island of Hydra

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greek authorities have declared a state of emergency on the resort island of Hydra after a power failure blacked out the island and disrupted its the water supply.

The blackout occurred early Sunday, leaving the island's state-run health clinic running on an emergency generator along with a handful of businesses.

The state of emergency was declared Monday and a navy ship provided support for the water system. Greece's public grid operator said two more emergency generators were being shipped to the island.

The operator said the cause of the blackout remained unclear.

A short ferry ride from the mainland, the cosmopolitan Hydra was once home to late Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen and was the setting of the 1957 romantic movie "Boy on a Dolphin" starring Sophia Loren.

