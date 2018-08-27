Experts assemble for UN-hosted meeting on 'killer robots'

By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press
GENEVA (AP) - Experts from scores of countries are meeting to discuss ways to define and deal with "killer robots" - futuristic weapons systems that could conduct war without human intervention.
The weeklong gathering that opened Monday is the second at U.N. offices in Geneva this year to focus on such lethal autonomous weapons systems and to explore possibilities for regulating them, among other issues.
In theory, fully autonomous, computer-controlled weapons don't exist yet, U.N. officials say. The debate is still in its infancy, and the experts have at times grappled with basic definitions. The United States has argued that it's premature to establish a definition of such systems, much less regulate them.
Some top advocacy groups say governments and militaries should be prevented from developing such systems, which have sparked fears and led some critics to envisage harrowing scenarios about their use.
As the meeting got underway, Amnesty International urged countries to work toward a ban.
Killer robots are "no longer the stuff of science fiction," Rasha Abdul Rahim, an artificial intelligence researcher for the human rights organization, said. Rahim warned that technological advances are outpacing international law.
Part of the trouble for activists, however, is that the U.N.-backed conference that convened the meeting works by consensus. A single participating country - like a big military power - therefore could scuttle efforts to reach an international ban.
Amandeep Gill, who is chairing the meeting and a former Indian ambassador to the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament, said progress is being made. He summarized three general camps of countries: One seeks a formal, legal ban on such weapons; another wants a political, but non-binding agreement; and a third wants no changes at all.
"We are coming closer to an agreement on what should be the guiding principles - guiding the behavior of states and guiding the development and deployment of such systems around the world," Gill told reporters Monday. "And this is not an insignificant outcome."
At a news conference hosted by the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jody Williams said the group wanted "meaningful human control" when it comes to the use of military weapons and negotiations toward a ban on computer-controlled weapons systems.
"There is a lot of movement within the governments: We're up to 26 now that have called for a ban," said Williams, who won the 1997 Nobel for her work against land mines. "Logic would dictate - at least in my thinking - that there would be a mandate toward negotiating a binding instrument, and that's what we're pushing for here this week."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Playwright Neil Simon, a master of comedy whose laugh-filled hits such as "The Odd Couple," "Barefoot in the Park" and his "Brighton Beach" trilogy dominated Broadway for decades, has died at age 91.More >>
Playwright Neil Simon, a master of comedy whose laugh-filled hits such as "The Odd Couple," "Barefoot in the Park" and his "Brighton Beach" trilogy dominated Broadway for decades, has died at age 91.More >>
The suspect was initially issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released, but police have added a charge of simple battery.More >>
The suspect was initially issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released, but police have added a charge of simple battery.More >>
The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staffMore >>
The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staffMore >>
Sen. John McCain will rest side-by-side with his best friend from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy _ not in Arlington National Cemetery with his father and grandfatherMore >>
Sen. John McCain will rest side-by-side with his best friend from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy _ not in Arlington National Cemetery with his father and grandfatherMore >>
New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or strokeMore >>
New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or strokeMore >>
Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and adviceMore >>
Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and adviceMore >>
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedMore >>
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedMore >>
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormMore >>
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormMore >>
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberMore >>
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberMore >>
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainMore >>
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainMore >>
Contractors and workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and boutiques on world-famous Waikiki Beach to get ready for Hurricane Lane as the storm barreled northward after dumping more than a foot of rain on Hawaii's mostly rural Big IslandMore >>
Contractors and workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and boutiques on world-famous Waikiki Beach to get ready for Hurricane Lane as the storm barreled northward after dumping more than a foot of rain on Hawaii's mostly rural Big IslandMore >>
Young, Latino Arab-American candidate hopeful of flipping district after indictment of California Republican congressmanMore >>
Young, Latino Arab-American candidate hopeful of flipping district after indictment of California Republican congressmanMore >>